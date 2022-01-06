Knife-wielding suspect steals police car, chase and crash ensues

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman reportedly threatening people with a knife stole a police car and lead police on a chase across Coffee County before crashing.

According to Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley, around 6 PM Wednesday, January 5th the Daleville Police Department received a call of a female waving a knife outside of the Grocery Outlet and attempting to get into customer vehicles. An off-duty investigator happened to be at the store at the time and attempted to stop her. She then got into her personal vehicle and drive off, the off-duty investigator followed.

At the intersection of Hwy 84 and AL-85 the suspect exited her vehicle, as did the investigator, she proceeded to again wave the knife causing the investigator to pull back for safety. A Clayhatachee officer happened to be driving by and stopped to assist.

A taser was used to try and subdue her but Chief Medley says she was not phased. The woman managed to get into the Clayhatachee police car on the passenger side, lock the door and proceeded to take off towards Enterprise on Hwy 84.

A chase ensued. The chase went through Enterprise and into New Brockton when she turned around in a median almost to Elba and began heading back towards Enterprise. A spike strip was placed in the path of the suspect around New Brockton where it stopped the vehicle causing her to crash into a ditch causing extensive damage to the Clayhatcheee police car.

Chief medley says no injuries were reported and the female is currently at a local hospital. While she has not yet been charged, charges are pending her release from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.