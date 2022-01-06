Florida Department of Health issues new COVID-19 testing guidance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the number of COVID-19 cases going up and tests becoming hard to find, the Florida Department of Health is issuing new COVID-19 testing guidance.

Health officials say if you experience symptoms, you should avoid contact with others. A positive COVID-19 test result will not change this recommendation.

They say certain groups of people are at an increased risk for severe illness from the virus, such as older adults, people with certain medical conditions, and women who are pregnant. If you are at an increased risk for severe illness, health officials say you should get tested soon after symptom onset and should seek a monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatment.

If you are not at an increased risk for severe illness, health officials say consider getting tested for COVID after symptoms start showing and seek medical treatment only as necessary.

Lastly, if you have been exposed to COVID-19 and have no symptoms, health officials say testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.

In the most updated report, the Bay County Department of Health reported 667 additional cases of COVID-19 in residents for the past seven days and a total of 1,353 cases for the past 14 days.

