Experts puzzled by continuing South Carolina earthquakes

ELGIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two more earthquakes were reported in South Carolina Wednesday morning, and it has some geologists scratching their heads.

Wednesday’s 2.6- and 1.5-magnitude tremors near Lugoff and Elgin were the ninth and tenth in a series of rumblings that have caused geologists to wonder how long the convulsions might last.

The area has become the epicenter of a spate of recent seismic activity, starting with a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27.

Since then, a total of nine more earthquakes have been recorded nearby. No injuries or damage have been reported.

Geologist Steven Jaume at the College of Charleston says he’d typically call the smaller quakes aftershocks of the first. But Jaume says the fact they’ve continued for 10 days is puzzling.

Date & Time Location Magnitude Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m. 3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff 3.30 Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m. 3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff 2.52 Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m. 3.7 miles ESE of Elgin 2.13 Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m. 4.3 miles SE of Elgin 1.74 Dec. 29, 4:12 a.m. 3.7 miles E of Elgin 2.29 Dec. 30, 7:11 a.m. 3.7 miles E of Elgin 2.51 Dec. 30, 2:11 p.m. 3.7 miles ESE of Elgin 2.41 Monday, 5:49 a.m. 3.1 miles E of Elgin 2.70 Wednesday, 1:45 a.m. near Elgin 2.57 Wednesday, 8:18 a.m. near Lugoff 1.5

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.