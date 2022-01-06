Advertisement

Experts puzzled by continuing South Carolina earthquakes

South Carolina earthquake
South Carolina earthquake((Source: AP))
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two more earthquakes were reported in South Carolina Wednesday morning, and it has some geologists scratching their heads.

Wednesday’s 2.6- and 1.5-magnitude tremors near Lugoff and Elgin were the ninth and tenth in a series of rumblings that have caused geologists to wonder how long the convulsions might last.

The area has become the epicenter of a spate of recent seismic activity, starting with a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27.

Since then, a total of nine more earthquakes have been recorded nearby. No injuries or damage have been reported.

Geologist Steven Jaume at the College of Charleston says he’d typically call the smaller quakes aftershocks of the first. But Jaume says the fact they’ve continued for 10 days is puzzling.

Date & TimeLocationMagnitude
Dec. 27, 2:18 p.m.3.1 miles SSW of Lugoff3.30
Dec. 27, 5:38 p.m.3.7 miles SSW of Lugoff2.52
Dec. 27, 6:22 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.13
Dec. 27, 10:03 p.m.4.3 miles SE of Elgin1.74
Dec. 29, 4:12 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.29
Dec. 30, 7:11 a.m.3.7 miles E of Elgin2.51
Dec. 30, 2:11 p.m.3.7 miles ESE of Elgin2.41
Monday, 5:49 a.m.3.1 miles E of Elgin2.70
Wednesday, 1:45 a.m.near Elgin2.57
Wednesday, 8:18 a.m.near Lugoff1.5

