EU banning chemicals in tattoo inks & permanent makeup

(CBS News) - It’s estimated that nearly a third of Americans have tattoos, according to a 2019 Ipsos market research poll. The inks used to make the tattoos are mostly unregulated in the U.S. But in Europe, officials want to blot out what they call dangerous chemicals.

Starting this week, EU regulators are banning 4,000 chemicals commonly used in colorful tattoo inks and permanent makeup. “The protection of the public health of the European citizens is our primary concern,” says Sonya Gospodinova, a European Commission spokesperson. Officials say many of the inks can cause health issues ranging from skin irritation to reproductive problems and even cancer. The tattoo industry argues there is no hard evidence directly linking tattoos with cancer.

The European Commission says the tattoo industry had time to prepare. “For many of the chemicals which have been banned, there are actually substitutes,” says Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson for the European Commission.

But alternatives for some of the most popular inks are in short supply. Tattoo artists worry this could deal another blow to parlors already struggling from the pandemic. “Our position about this stupid law is to fight against it,” says French tattoo artist Tin-Tin. He uses a rainbow of colors to make his mark. Tin-Tin says, “If we don’t have any colors or any ink to work with, what are we going to work with?” Tin-Tin believes the tough new rules will force folks to go to the black market to get the colors they want.

