Enterprise Police crack down on firework use in city limits

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- A slower than expected holiday weekend in Enterprise.

The police department responded to over 800 calls from December 30th through January 2nd.

It sounds like a lot, but we’re learning while some calls were down, one type went up drastically.

Police Chief Michael Moore tells News 4 his department typically get about 1,000 calls over four days.

For New Year’s weekend, their numbers were down, but the number of fireworks complaints were way up.

A city ordinance states no fireworks can be shot within city limits.

Chief Moore says there were a handful of extra officers were on duty over the weekend to help enforce that rule.

We are told officers spend about 10 minutes per call adding up to nearly 20 hours that could have been used elsewhere.

“We are still required to respond and my whole purpose of the ‘Hey we’re not giving any warnings,’ is to let the public know that it has gone a little too far,” Chief Moore said.

Chief Moore says 22 citations were issued over the weekend because of firework use.

Those who were cited will have to pay an estimated $300 in court costs.

Enterprise police started heavily issuing citations this year to curb the number of calls.

Before, they say, their officers were being called out multiple times to the same houses.

