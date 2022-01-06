Colder Air Returns Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring in some much cooler air for Friday, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine will dominate, but some cloud cover returns over the weekend. Our next rain chance is on track for late Sunday into Sunday night.

TONIGHT – Evening rain, then clearing and colder. Low near 33°. Winds N at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 54°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 33°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 63° 5%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 52° High: 74° 60% late

MON: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 58° High: 58° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 52° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 59° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 62° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.