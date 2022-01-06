Cold front moves through this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Starting our Thursday off with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, this afternoon a cold front will move through the area bringing with it a chance of a shower or two. Winds will be breezy for the overnight hours behind the front and temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. Tomorrow a little cooler with highs in the middle 50s. Drier and warmer for the weekend with our next cold front moving through overnight Sunday, Monday temperatures will be dropping throughout the day.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 71°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Showers ending, chilly. Low near 33°. Winds: N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 55°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 52° High: 76° 60%

MON: Rain early, temps dropping during the day. Low: 58° High: 58° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 52° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 59° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 54° 0%

FRI: Showers. Low: 45° High: 48° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.