ALDOT prepares for icy weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews are pre-treating highways across much of north Alabama in anticipation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Thursday.

Drivers are advised to avoid travel if at all possible. Some school systems have already delayed ahead of the threatening weather.

Crews said roads are being treated with hot brine and bridges are being treated with potassium acetate. However, due to rain forecast to precede or be mixed with wintry precipitation in many areas, the effectiveness of pre-treatments is not guaranteed, and ice may accumulate on roads or bridges during the event.

ALDOT expects the roads to be slick so they went ahead and treated them with hot brine. In the Cullman area, Highway 157 North, 31 North and I-65 were treated. The bridges will be treated as well because we know they usually freeze first.

Cullman County EMA director Tim Sartin says you need to use common sense if you have to be on the roads.

“If the roads starting getting slick, don’t get out in it. Stay home and that way you are not going to get hurt or stuck in a vehicle, because you don’t want to slide off in a ditch and nobody knows where you’re at and then you run out of gas if you’re in 12 degree weather with no gas or heat,” Sartin said.

Monitor weather reports on the WBRC Weather app and check road conditions or closures beforehand by visiting algotraffic.com.

ALDOT leaders said:

Reduce speed as conditions dictate.

Please slow down and move over when approaching highway maintenance or first responders at work.

Take preparedness steps including carrying a kit containing a car charger, ice scraper, jumper cables and blankets, as well as food, water, and other critical supplies.

