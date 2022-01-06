Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant makes first visit to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Senatorial candidate Mike Durant has made his first appearance in the Wiregrass after announcing his run for senate.

Durant has close ties to the area as he started his aviation career on Fort Rucker.

He also has more than 130 employees working on Fort Rucker for his business, Pinnacle Solutions Inc.

Durant is one of three Republican candidates in the race after Jessica Taylor dropped out of the race yesterday.

He is the only veteran of the three and claims to be the only non-career politician and run a business.

“People don’t want somebody that’s been there working the system for 12, 20, 30 years,” said Mike Durant Alabama U.S. Senate candidate. “They want fresh blood in there that has real world experience, non-career politicians that can make decisions that make a difference to people’s lives.”

Durant will spend Thursday meeting with activist groups and also make a stop to Fort Rucker.

