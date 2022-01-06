Alabama and Georgia preparing differently for National Championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WALA)--The Tide getting ready to roll into Lucas Oil stadium Monday. They come into this game after a dominating semi-final win against Cincinnati.

Now they once again prepare for Georgia. Coordinator Bill O’Brien spent Wednesday preparing his offense and getting ready for this rematch.

The last time these two teams played was in the SEC championship game on December 4th. The Tide dominated 41 to 24.

“You have to go back to the drawing board, so to speak. You’ve got to start from scratch. You have to look at the last game. You’ve got to go back and review the whole season, your season, their season,” Coach O’Brien said.

And Georgia’s season was impressive. Especially their defense. And they were back to form last week against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

However, explosive edge rusher Nolan Smith had his struggles getting to Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young in last month’s SEC title game. Young avoided being sacked and threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith says come Monday, there’s no excuse.

“We say all the time here the best rush is the best coverage, and we’ve got to get to the quarterback. There’s nothing else about it. Last game, we did not do that. And I know a lot of people felt hurt after that one,” Smith said.

Both teams arrive in Indy Friday. Right now, Georgia is favored by two and a half points.

All content © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station). All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.