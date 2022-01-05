Warmer For Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is moving in for the short-term, with a few showers possible Thursday, especially during the evening hours as a cold front tracks through the Wiregrass. We’ll jump into the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon, but fall into the lower 30s by Friday morning.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray AM shower, with a few evening showers. High near 71°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and colder. Low near 33°. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 55° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 67° 5%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 52° High: 76° 50%

MON: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 58° High: 58° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 52° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few light showers. Low: 46° High: 67° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.