Warmer this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s to lower 40s around the area. This afternoon we will warm up into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow our next cold front will move through with it comes a chance of a shower or two and cooler air for Friday where afternoon highs will drop back into the middle 50s. Overall the weekend looks dry, our next front will slide through late in the day on Sunday into the morning on Monday. The high on Monday will be in the upper 50s with temperatures dropping as we move through the day.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 63°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds: Light SE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 69°. Winds S 5-10 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 52° High: 76° 50%

MON: Rain early, temps dropping during the day. Low: 58° High: 58° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 52° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 30° High: 52° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 33° High: 61° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

