UAB doctors discus hospital changes due to Omicron surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UAB will host a Q&A discussion today, 1/5 at 1:15 p.m. with Irfan Asif, M.D., associate dean for Primary Care and Rural Health at the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.

UAB will be converting in-person clinical visits to telehealth appointments where possible, to minimize the threat of the spread of Omicron to patients, caregivers, and medical staff.

You can watch the forum in the video player attached to this story starting at 1:15 PM or on the WTVY News 4 app.

