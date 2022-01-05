Advertisement

UAB doctors discus hospital changes due to Omicron surge

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UAB will host a Q&A discussion today, 1/5 at 1:15 p.m. with Irfan Asif, M.D., associate dean for Primary Care and Rural Health at the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.

UAB will be converting in-person clinical visits to telehealth appointments where possible, to minimize the threat of the spread of Omicron to patients, caregivers, and medical staff.

You can watch the forum in the video player attached to this story starting at 1:15 PM or on the WTVY News 4 app.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
Forrester Family
Headland Fire and Rescue member facing tragedy over holiday weekend
Visit Dothan
Visit Dothan CEO indicted on bank fraud charge
Julie Kay Forehand booking photo.
Cottonwood, AL woman nabbed on embezzlement, other charges
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Rescheduling plan in place for College Football Playoff finalists

Latest News

We’re getting new perspective from a local pediatrician on the number of children going into...
Local pediatric infectious expert talks about rising number of COVID hospitalizations among children
Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
The scarcity of COVID treatments is creating challenges for health care providers, and the...
State Health Officer says COVID treatments are scarce in Alabama
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update on Jan. 4, 2022.
Harris: Omicron ‘spreading like wildfire,’ urges vaccination, boosters