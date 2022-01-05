Advertisement

Man charged with killing former wife released

As part of an Department of Justice agreement, Jason Starr is required to wear a monitoring device.
(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man charged with murder-for-hire in the death of his former wife was released from jail a couple of days following his arrest last month, federal officials confirm. As part of an agreement, Jason Starr is required to wear a monitoring device.

U.S. Marshals arrested Starr on December 7, following his indictment by a federal grand jury that met in Montgomery. A second person, the suspected trigger man who has not been publicly identified, is sought.

Sara Starr’s body was found outside her Coffee County home in November 2017. She had been shot.

Jason Starr was immediately suspected, investigators said, though four years passed before a federal grand jury issued indictments.

He and Sara Starr had gone through a turbulent divorce and custody and support issues lingered for several years.

Court documents indicate Sara Starr, an Enterprise teacher, struggled financially, living with her four children in a home furnished by her church. A few days before his former wife died, Jason Starr had been ordered to pay her $2550 in spousal and child support, court documents reveal.

There have been no federal documents filed regarding Starr’s release and no trial date has been set.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

