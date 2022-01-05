Need for nurses continues nationwide

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A worker shortage across all industries is no secret.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not making hiring medical personnel any easier.

The lack of health care workers is a problem nationwide.

Struggling to find openings across the board, in a COVID world, the health care industry needs nurses now more than ever.

“Nurses decided to retire, decided it was enough, the job was too much, and they’ve moved on to other things,” express Vernon Johnson, CEO of Dale Medical Center. “Colleges are not able to turn out nurses out fast enough.”

The nurses that remain are not choosing to work in hospitals for extended periods of time.

Johnson continues, “We’re competing with travel agencies that are paying exorbitant prices for nurses to go and travel and do six weeks or three month stents at various places and they just go from one spot to the other.”

Searching for a solution to fill the gap long-term.

“We’ve got to start educating our young people as to what a career in health care looks like and start recruiting from down the road,” says Johnson. “We do have an aging workforce, a lot of nurses are retiring, so we’re gonna have to have a plan to replace those.”

For those who are working, their dedication shines through.

“I have seen them cancel family trips,” explains Johnson. “I have seen them working, when you walk down the hall all you see is just tired eyes because they’re giving it their all.”

Hoping the current healthcare heroes are here to stay.

Johnson finishes, “That hospital is full of people this morning that showed up this morning because they know there’s somebody laying in a bed over there that needs them.”

Johnson says patients at Dale Medical Center are being taken care of.

He also expressed until more nurses are hired, some of their services will have to remain closed.

You can go to Dale Medical’s website to search and apply for their current openings.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.