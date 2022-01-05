Marianna Commissioners vote to keep district lines the same

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every ten years the Marianna City Commissioners are required to put together a redistricting board. Now, after several weeks of deliberation, the board has decided whether to redraw the district lines.

The ten-person board, put together by the City Commissioners, announced at Tuesday’s meeting they will leave the district lines the same.

When the spokesperson from the redistricting committee presented their decision at the meeting, commissioners voted to accept in a 5-0 vote.

City Manager Jim Dean said the citizens of Marianna won’t be impacted by the board’s decision.

“We know the city of Marianna’s population has not changed drastically over the past 20 years, and based on the balance of the population within the districts as they exist today, the redistricting board unanimously agreed that it would be best just to leave the district lines alone,” Dean said.

Now that the decision has been made not to draw new lines, the issue won’t be brought up again for the next ten years.

