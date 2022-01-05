Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: What are Interogatories?

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss interrogatories.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss interrogatories. They’re one of the discovery tools for lawyers.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
Forrester Family
Headland Fire and Rescue member facing tragedy over holiday weekend
Visit Dothan
Visit Dothan CEO indicted on bank fraud charge
Julie Kay Forehand booking photo.
Cottonwood, AL woman nabbed on embezzlement, other charges
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Rescheduling plan in place for College Football Playoff finalists

Latest News

12/31/21 MFB Alabama vs Cincinnati CFP Semi-Final Team Photo by UA/CrimsonTidePhotos
National Championship ticket prices plummeting, well below $1000
Legal Talk Tuesday: What are Interogatories?
Legal Talk Tuesday: What are Interrogatories?
ADPH: More than 932K positive COVID-19 cases
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Aaron McCreight’s attorney: Good man who made bad choice