Advertisement

Georgia pre-K teachers to get two more $1,000 bonuses

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - State-funded prekindergarten and child care teachers in Georgia will get two more rounds of $1,000 bonuses paid from federal coronavirus aid.

The Department of Early Care and Learning announced the plan.

An earlier round of bonuses last year paid a total of $33.4 million to more than 33,000 teachers statewide.

Early Care and Learning Commissioner Amy Jacobs says the cost of the three bonus payments will be about $100 million.

MORE | 2 Richmond County schools switch to home learning

The state has also been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers directly because of increased costs and decreased enrollments.

The state and public universities made $1,000 bonus payments to K-12 and university employees last year using federal aid.

Applications will be open from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18. 

On Tuesday, the agency will hold webinars to explain the POWER application process.

The webinar for family child care learning homes will be held at 10:30 a.m., and participants can register here: https://decal-ga-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z466hoTxQC6JV0-KOu8xsQ.

The webinar for child care learning centers will be held at 3:00 PM and participants can register here: https://decal-ga-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qARmoyv3S8-k4IQbj8OMNg.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Kay Forehand booking photo.
Cottonwood, AL woman nabbed on embezzlement, other charges
Man charged with killing former wife released
Forrester Family
Headland Fire and Rescue member facing tragedy over holiday weekend
Visit Dothan
Visit Dothan CEO indicted on bank fraud charge
Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes

Latest News

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
FILE PHOTO
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-06-22
Cold front moves through this afternoon
ALDOT prepares for icy weather
AEA wants universal masking
AEA responds to new CDC isolation guidelines for schools