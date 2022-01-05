Advertisement

Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state’s handgun requirements.

Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public. The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
Forrester Family
Headland Fire and Rescue member facing tragedy over holiday weekend
Visit Dothan
Visit Dothan CEO indicted on bank fraud charge
Julie Kay Forehand booking photo.
Cottonwood, AL woman nabbed on embezzlement, other charges
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Rescheduling plan in place for College Football Playoff finalists

Latest News

12/31/21 MFB Alabama vs Cincinnati CFP Semi-Final Team Photo by UA/CrimsonTidePhotos
National Championship ticket prices plummeting, well below $1000
Legal Talk Tuesday: What are Interogatories?
Legal Talk Tuesday: What are Interrogatories?
ADPH: More than 932K positive COVID-19 cases
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Aaron McCreight’s attorney: Good man who made bad choice
COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance extended to K-12 school settings