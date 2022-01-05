Funeral for Nancy Worley to be held Friday in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral for prominent Alabama political figure Nancy Worley will be held in Madison County Friday.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in New Hope followed by interment at New Hope Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held in Montgomery on Jan. 12 inside the Alabama Activities Center at noon.

Worley, 70, served as secretary of state from 2003 to 2007. She went on to serve as chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party for several years. She also served on the Governor’s Task Force on Welfare Reform, the Governor’s Task Force on Education Reform, the Lt. Governor’s Legislative Council and numerous other state and national policy committees.

Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed said Worley died following an undisclosed illness. She had previously been admitted to the hospital in grave condition, Reed said.

