Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

DOTHAN, AL (WTVY) - Everyday Alabama’s firefighters serve their communities and save lives. It’s a dangerous job. Those who do it -- face potentially deadly conditions and long term health issues.

News 4′s Emily Acton tells us how one south Alabama department is working to protect our first responders.

Over the past five years -- 75-percent of first responders added to the international association of fire fighters’ memorial died from occupational cancer.

In fact -- firefighting is on the ‘top ten’ list of jobs for high cancer rates.

We spoke with the President of Professional Firefighters of Alabama, David Harer and he explains, “There is over 80,000 know toxins in a house fire. The fire now doubles in size every three minutes where before it was fifteen minutes. So, you can see the dangers in the you know all the toxins and the plastics.”

Those toxins mean firefighters are 9-percent more likely to get cancer.

But -- new technology and protocols are being implemented across the country to help protect the men and women on the front line.

Headland Fire Captain Tony Wilkerson says their department benefits from gas detectors.

“We can take them in, and it measures the carcinogens. It measures the co2. There are five gases that they measure, and we don’t take our air packs off until it goes below that threshold.”(Wilkerson)

Groups like the International Association of Fire Fighters helped designate January as fire fighter cancer awareness month.

Their goal is to highlight the need to get firefighters necessary tools and develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.