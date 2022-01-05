Advertisement

Dale Medical Center reopens COVID testing site

drive-thru COVID testing
drive-thru COVID testing(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, Dale Medical Center reopened their COVID-19 testing site.

The drive-thru site is open between 8 and 12 in front of the hospital.

A physician’s order is required to get tested.

They have a combination of rapid and PCR tests available.

The center is seeing over 100 people a day, averaging about a 40% positivity rate

Vernon Johnson, CEO of Dale Medical Center explains, “We did this to try to take the pressure off of our ER and our physician clinics and not to expose as many people, by keeping people in their vehicle and coming through.”

Currently Dale Medical has five COVID-19 positive patients.

So far, they aren’t seeing as many critically ill cases as before, but note the virus is unpredictable.

