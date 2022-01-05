Advertisement

Cottonwood, AL woman nabbed on embezzlement, other charges

Julie Forehand, as of Wednesday morning, is held in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling about $400,000.
Julie Kay Forehand booking photo.
Julie Kay Forehand booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Cottonwood woman is charged with embezzlement and numerous other charges related to alleged thefts from the business where she worked.

Julie Kay Forehand, 42, faces nearly 40 charges, most of them forgery allegations. She is also charged with one count each of embezzlement and tampering with physical evidence.

Her arrest stems from a recent complaint from her employer, Houston County Sheriff’s Office Major Bill Rafferty told News 4. He neither provided additional details of her arrest, though sources say the money was taken from Allied Fence Company.

Forehand, as of Wednesday morning, is held in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling about $400,000.

