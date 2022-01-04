Advertisement

University of Alabama, UAB to require masks at start of spring semester

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama announced Monday that when students, faculty and staff return for the spring semester, masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings will be required in the following parts of campus:

  • Academic buildings, including library and classroom buildings
  • Administrative and office buildings (except when distanced)
  • Health care facilities, including UMC and SHC
  • Campus transportation
  • Other areas as officially designated by the University

Operations resume at UA on January 4, with spring semester classes beginning on January 12.

The school made the decision to return to requiring masks because coronavirus transmission rates have increased since the end of the fall semester.

For more information from the University of Alabama, click here.

Officials with UAB also announced plans to continue masking requirements at the start of the spring semester, regardless of vaccination status.

