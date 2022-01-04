Advertisement

Tips and tricks to organizing your home for the new year

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many people, the start of the new year is the perfect time to start getting organized.

There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels and make it easier to keep everything clean over time.

If that doesn’t convince you to get organized, listen to these numbers. The National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) reports that we spend one year of our lives looking for lost items on average. That’s over 8,700 hours looking for lost or misplaced things! Also, we wear 20% of our clothes 80% of the time. The rest just hangs there.

There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress...
There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels, and make it easier to keep everything clean over time.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Genie & Co.)
There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress...
There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels, and make it easier to keep everything clean over time.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Genie & Co.)

And according to The National Soap and Detergent Association, getting rid of clutter eliminates 40% of housework in the average home.

A “Moen” survey found that the garage, kitchen, and home office were named the most cluttered spaces in homes. The Daily Mail reports phones, keys, sunglasses, and paperwork are the most commonly misplaced items in homes.

There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress...
There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels, and make it easier to keep everything clean over time.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Genie & Co.)
There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress...
There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels, and make it easier to keep everything clean over time.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Genie & Co.)

Tune in to Today in Alabama for help to get started on your organizing journey. Genie & Co.’s (Instagram: @genieandcompany) founder provides some tips and tricks to make organizing a home a little easier.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases
Daphne Crowley said she told her daughter to call the police, while she went after the intruder.
Mom finds naked sex offender inside her Knoxville home, report says

Latest News

ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
Alabama health officials to discuss COVID surge and have public Q&A
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-04
Chilly again this morning
OZARK NYE CELEBRATION
The City of Ozark hosts 2nd annual New Year’s Eve Celebration
OZARK NYE CELEBRATION
OZ NYE