Teachers can soon shop on school grounds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teachers in the Wiregrass can soon shop for classroom supplies without leaving school grounds.

That’s thanks to the Dothan Education Foundation’s “Core Store” going completely mobile.

Starting in February, the store on wheels will come directly to schools in nearby counties.

Their purpose is to provide free resources for teachers and students in need.

Basic school supplies as well as books and cleaning supplies will be the typical items to shop for.

The foundation is working with administrators to determine the best time of day to arrive at the schools.

“When we do come, every single time a teacher gets 50 points to be able to spend, through all the items that we’re gonna be able to bring through our donated products, and that’s through our relationship with the Kids in Need Foundation,” explains Lindsey Fountain, Executive Director.

Currently, the Core Store is working to clear out inventory as they shift to a storage space.

The nonprofit is encouraging teachers to book an appointment to shop on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.