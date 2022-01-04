Advertisement

Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation

Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (Gray News) – Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Operation Boo Dat 2021 took place in the New Orleans area from mid-October to Dec. 24.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, among the 30 people arrested were 17 for felony sex offender registration violations.

The missing teens ranged in ages from 14 to 16 and were found living in various motels and residences where alleged criminal activity was taking place.

Officials said they were found with or had been with adult men. It is believed the teens are victims of sex trafficking.

Agents arrested Lorenzo Oliver on a felony warrant from the New Orleans Police Department related to an alleged rape of a 12-year-old. Oliver was convicted in 2015 of attempted forcible rape and sexual battery.

Other sex offenders were arrested for offenses ranging from aggravated sexual assault to leaving the country without reporting it or using a false name in a homeless shelter. Some were arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

More than 100 sex offender compliance checks were performed over the course of the two-month operation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases
Da’Mier McDaniel is accused of firing several shots into the victim’s vehicle.
Ozark man confesses to shooting into occupied vehicle

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the...
New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart