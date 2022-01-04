Advertisement

Perihelion Day - Today the Earth is at its closest point to the Sun

Happy Perihelion Day!
Happy Perihelion Day!(KNOE)
By Lucy Doll
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Happy Perihelion Day! Today the Earth is at its closest point to the sun in its orbit.

The Earth’s orbit isn’t a perfect circle, it’s elliptical! And today the Earth is approximately 91,406,842 miles away from the sun. While this may seem weird considering it is January and the coldest time of the year, remember that the seasons are a result of the Earth’s 23.5 degrees tilt of the Earth on its axis. The Perihelion always happens in early January, about two weeks after the winter solstice.

Come July, we will see the Aphelion, or when the Earth is at its farthest point from the sun.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases
Da’Mier McDaniel is accused of firing several shots into the victim’s vehicle.
Ozark man confesses to shooting into occupied vehicle

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-04
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-04
A squall line feature led to several wind reports and a tornado report in NWFL.
Tornado confirmed in DeFuniak Springs
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-03
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-03
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Major Cool Down