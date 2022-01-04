Online to store during the pandemic; one stores triumph

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- From an online boutique to the heart of downtown Enterprise

One business owner speaks about how they’ve turned their business into a big success during a difficult year.

Willow Jade Boutique is celebrating the start of new year in a new home!

“This is a more permanent home for us, and we have to be here for many years, and we’re really excited for everybody to come in and see our new location,” said Pam Tyner, owner of Willow Jade Boutique.

Tyner and her two daughters launched the online based business in August of 2020.

“We had grown so much online that we decided that we needed to find a location and be in a permanent store,” Tyner explained.

And a key to the success online was in large part to Facebook.

“Social media, of course is so big and I think that we just grew very quickly on Facebook and had a good amount of people,” and Tyner credits one thing to the success she has seen over the past 16 months.

“The most important thing is customer service.”

She offers this advice to anyone interested in starting their own business: have a lot of patience.

For the past few months, Willow Jade Boutique set up temporarily in another shop.

Now, it is one of a handful of businesses in Enterprise’s core shopping area.

