Masks required for Ozark schools as students return

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - When Ozark City Schools students return to class on Wednesday, January 5 they will be required to wear masks.

Superintendent Reeivice L. Girtman made the decision on Tuesday.

Girtman says he hopes the masks are only required for a few weeks.

Ozark City Schools joins with the Daleville School System in requiring masks as students return from winter break, with COVID cases spiking.

Other school systems are choosing not to require masks.

Dothan and Houston County schools systems will not have mask mandates, but are encouraging students and staff to wear masks voluntarily.

They also say protocols could change at any time based on how local COVID conditions change.

