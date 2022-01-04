Advertisement

Masks required for Ozark schools as students return

Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - When Ozark City Schools students return to class on Wednesday, January 5 they will be required to wear masks.

Superintendent Reeivice L. Girtman made the decision on Tuesday.

Girtman says he hopes the masks are only required for a few weeks.

Ozark City Schools joins with the Daleville School System in requiring masks as students return from winter break, with COVID cases spiking.

Other school systems are choosing not to require masks.

Dothan and Houston County schools systems will not have mask mandates, but are encouraging students and staff to wear masks voluntarily.

They also say protocols could change at any time based on how local COVID conditions change.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
Alabama health officials to discuss COVID surge and have public Q&A
ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Willow Jade Boutique
Online to store during the pandemic; one stores triumph
Busy Ross Clark Circle intersection temporarily closed
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives a press briefing on January 4, 2022.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris COVID-19 Update
The dolphin is about 8 months old.
Young dolphin rescued and rehabbing at Gulf World Marine Institue