Looking ahead to Alabama’s 2022 legislative session

By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is no stranger to unforeseen circumstances, so with this session starting still in the midst of a pandemic and an election year, it won’t be any different in terms of expecting the unexpected.

“The Legislature is a political animal,” said Sen. Greg Albritton. “And every year is election year in my mind, I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference.”

There aren’t a lot of contested elections in the Statehouse, so according to Albritton, no one is rushing to the campaign trail. As a result, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed says we could see more hyper-local legislation.

“People are wanting to fulfill some of the commitments that they’ve made about issues that are important in their particular areas that they represent,” said Reed.

There are still high-priority statewide issues on the table, such as broadband internet, mental health and pandemic funds.

“Dealing with the ARPA funds and putting a good process in place. Number two, state budgets and making sure we allocate resources appropriately,” said Reed. “We’ve got healthy state budgets because of our conservative budgeting over the last several years, and that’s important.”

Gambling could also make its way back into the Statehouse this year as well as some more prison reform bills, and there’s already an abortion bill identical to Texas’ that will add to the debate.

