Lew Burdette announces run for Alabama governor

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama businessman Lew Burdette announced his run for governor in the Republican party.

Burdette is a Roanoke native and is currently the president of the nonprofit “King’s Home.”

Before joining King’s Home in 2002, Burdette was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Books-A-Million.

