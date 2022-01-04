Lew Burdette announces run for Alabama governor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama businessman Lew Burdette announced his run for governor in the Republican party.

Burdette is a Roanoke native and is currently the president of the nonprofit “King’s Home.”

Before joining King’s Home in 2002, Burdette was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Books-A-Million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.