Advertisement

Kemp to deploy National Guard to Phoebe, other Ga. hospitals

The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals in Georgia. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is once again deploying the National Guard to hospitals across the state in response to COVID-19.

The National Guard will be sent to at least 10 hospitals.

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is among the list of deployments.

Kemp said the deployments are to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response in high-need areas.

The governor previously deployed the National Guard to Phoebe.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
Forrester Family
Headland Fire and Rescue member facing tragedy over holiday weekend
Visit Dothan
Visit Dothan CEO indicted on bank fraud charge
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
Rescheduling plan in place for College Football Playoff finalists
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
Alabama health officials to discuss COVID surge and have public Q&A

Latest News

We’re getting new perspective from a local pediatrician on the number of children going into...
Local pediatric infectious expert talks about rising number of COVID hospitalizations among children
Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Back to school battle brewing as kids' COVID-19 cases rise
The scarcity of COVID treatments is creating challenges for health care providers, and the...
State Health Officer says COVID treatments are scarce in Alabama
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update on Jan. 4, 2022.
Harris: Omicron ‘spreading like wildfire,’ urges vaccination, boosters