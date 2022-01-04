Advertisement

House of Ruth Receives Grant From State

HOR
HOR(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

The House of Ruth here in Dothan plans to add another staff member. That’s thanks to an eighty thousand dollar grant from the state. The organization provides domestic abuse victims support with housing, clothing, and access to legal resources.

By adding another advocate, the organization hopes to help even more women with the process of leaving an abusive relationship.

We spoke with House of Ruth’s Executive Director Angela Underwood in which she stated,

“The abuser will have someone hired.... an attorney and the victims don’t all they have is us their advocates. again, we are not legal we are there for support.”

The house is currently not accepting used items due to covid19, but they are accepting new items and monetary donations.

