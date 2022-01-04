Headland Fire and Rescue member facing tragedy over holiday weekend

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Fire and Rescue is rallying around one of its own after a New Year’s Day tragedy.

Daniel Forrester is a firefighter paramedic with the department.

He’s dealing with devastation and his teammates in Headland and helping carry some of the burden.

Over the holiday weekend, Forrester lost his father in a car accident while his mother and two sisters are still in the hospital.

“Daniel is going back and forth between Birmingham and Montgomery and trying to share time and obviously he has the arrangements here that have to be taken care of as well,” said Captain Tony Wilkerson, Headland Fire and Rescue.

For three years, day in and day out, Daniel has worked alongside the men and women at Headland Fire and Rescue.

“He’s a great paramedic, great firefighter, he’s young, but he’s educated beyond his years, I guess would be a way to put it,” Wilkerson continued. “He does a great job. He’s highly motivated, good guy to be around. Everybody likes him. He’s just, he’s that guy.”

For the department, they’re a family and Daniel’s tragedy is one they all share.

“We spend more time with each other than we spend with our blood relatives and families,” Wilkerson added. “So, there’s a bond there that no other profession really can understand. So, when it strikes one of us, it gets all of us.”

A family seeped in selflessness.

“We’ve got people coming in and volunteering to work his shifts so he can be off,” Wilkerson said. “It’s just it’s really overwhelming the amount of support we’ve had people reach out to us from fire departments all over the state.”

Support from the community has blown the department away.

“The financial aspect, we’ve gotten more money in less than 24 hours to meet financial needs and stuff than I thought we would get in the entire time and people are still giving,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson wants Daniel to know one thing going forward.

“I watched a kid that’s 23 or 24 years old, grow up before my eyes and we’re proud of him,” Wilkerson finished. “Everybody here loves him. The community loves him and anything that he needs we’re here to take care of.”

Headland Fire and Rescue is accepting donations at the department located on 456 E Main Street in Headland.

Donations can also be made at any Headland National Bank.

