Dothan ranks top 15 for 2021 new residents

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new study puts the circle city on the map. The moving company, united van lines, says Dothan was one of the top places people moved to in 2021.

Dothan is United Van Lines’ highest ranked metro area in Alabama for new arrivals. Across the country -- it comes in at number 11! For city leaders -- it’s welcoming news. Pair healthy business districts and low costs of living... And Alabama stands out.

Reporter Meredith Blair spoke with Dothan’s area chamber or commerce President, Matt Parker.

“Good health care, good quality of life, good climate, good business climate, infrastructure, available housing.”(Parker)

Add in a pandemic pushing people to work from home... And you get an opportunity to change.

“It kinda recalibrated and rebooted a lot of people’s outlooks on what they were doing, and I think they started looking at areas that were more business friendly and a little bit more accommodating to have a good quality of life.”(Parker)

Parker says the city’s foundation is built around bringing in new shoppers... And new residents... More residents calling the circle city ‘home’ means more opportunities for the city to expand.

“There’s gonna be a big initiative to re-develop things right now, you know some of those older properties are dilapidated or obsolete. Really a strong a push to try to get that revitalized and get investment in here to upgrade things.”(Parker)

Adding jobs – and developing Dothan’s potential. United Van Lines determined 45 percent of people who moved to Alabama say it was for a job. Nearly 27-percent came for family.

Huntsville also made the top 15 national list for new arrivals in 2021.

