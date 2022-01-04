COVID spiking as students return for 2022

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID cases are spiking as students head back to class.

This isn’t forcing some districts to turn to a mask mandate at this moment.

Several superintendents agree to start the new year with masks remaining optional.

Houston County and Dothan City are two of many school districts across the Wiregrass who are starting 2022 without a mandate.

“We feel like the parents have a choice right now, they have a choice of vaccination, they have a choice of wearing mask, or they have the choice of virtual school, so we feel like giving them that many options, that we’re gonna make masks optional,” expresses Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools.

Both are following new CDC quarantine guidelines, hoping those who return after five days will comply with wearing a mask.

White explains, “We’re gonna have a list of those students and the nurse is gonna try to keep up with that, and we’re just gonna try and look at everything, and hopefully the parents and the students will work with us on this to try and curve the spread a little bit.”

Strongly encouraging both masks and vaccinations.

“Vaccines are now available for children five and above, so that’s the best line of defense that we have available,” says Dr. Dennis Coe, Superintendent of Dothan City Schools.

Parents who are worried have options.

White says, “They have the option to choose virtual if they don’t like what we’re doing, they have the option to wear a mask, and they now have the option for a vaccination for their children.”

All in an attempt to have the freedom to choose.

“You hate to minimalize the severity of the situation that we have, but at some point, where we operate back to normal,” finishes Coe.

Dothan City and Houston County students return Tuesday from winter break.

Both Coe and White say protocols can change at any time.

They also are taking into account how busy our local hospitals are with COVID patients.

If the hospitals are struggling, that could potentially lead the districts to change policies.

On the flip side, Daleville students will return to class with a mask mandate.

The district will decide Friday what to do moving forward.

