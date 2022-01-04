Advertisement

The City of Ozark hosts 2nd annual New Year’s Eve Celebration

By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - We are just a couple of days away from welcoming the new year, and the City of Ozark is gearing up for their 2nd annual New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The night will feature three live performances from the Giants Among Men, Black and Gold Band and Midlife Crisis. There will also be food trucks from vendors around the area.

After a good turn out last year, the event was able to grow this year to make it more family friendly.

“something for the kids to do that’s going to be from six to eight we’ve got the bounce houses that are going to be there they’ve got a glow party there’s going to be chocolate milk and of course they’re going to have their own countdown at eight o’clock,” said John Sanders - Wiregrass Music and Arts Association.

The celebration beings at 6pm and is rain or shine.

