Chilly again this morning

SYNOPSIS – Another cold morning across the area, temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some might need a few extra minutes to get the frost off your windshield this morning as well. This afternoon we will see sunshine that will help warm us up into the upper 50s as we head into the rest of the week we will warm up even more. Our first chance of rain comes in Thursday, behind it a little cooler for Friday but we warm up again by the weekend. Next cold front moves in late in the day on Sunday with temperatures dropping during the day on Monday.

TODAY – Mostly Sunny. High near 58°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 41°. Winds: Light & Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 65°. Winds Light NW 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 48° High: 67° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 69° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 52° High: 76° 40%

MON: Rain early, temps dropping during the day. Low: 58° High: 58° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 52° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 62° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.