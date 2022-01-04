Advertisement

Busy Ross Clark Circle intersection temporarily closed

(Live 5 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A busy Dothan intersection on Ross Clark Circle will be temporarily closed.

The intersection of Choctaw Street and Ross Clark Circle will have several lanes closed while construction takes place.

The closures are only expected to last a few days from Tuesday, January 4 through Friday, January 7 weather permitting.

Traffic will still be able to flow along RCC thru the intersection but drivers on Choctaw Street will have to detour onto the Circle.

The official description of the closures from the city of Dothan is:

...the eastbound and westbound through and left turn lanes on Choctaw Street at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle for construction activities.

The northbound and southbound left turn lanes on Ross Clark Circle will also be closed at the intersection. The right turn lanes will remain open for the duration of the closure.

