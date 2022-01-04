Advertisement

A Bit Warmer For Mid-week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – We’ll turn a touch warmer over the coming days with passing cloud cover at times. Highs will rebound into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, but we’ll turn sharply cooler again for Friday. Look for another big warm-up over the weekend, before we drop early next week.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 38°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 62°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 46°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy, a few light showers. Low: 46° High: 67° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 55° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 36° High: 67° 5%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 52° High: 76° 50%

MON: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 58° High: 58° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 52° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

