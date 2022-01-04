Ambulance service center makes Marianna home

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frazer is an ambulance manufacturer based out of Texas.

“At Jackson County Fire and Rescue we have 10 Frazer ambulances that are built in Texas at their main facility,” Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said.

Now, Frazer has decided to branch outside of Texas, and its first outside service center is in Marianna. The new facility is located in the Winn-Dixie shopping center, where they will service their customers from Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama.

Now, customers from those areas won’t have to take their ambulances all the way to Texas for repairs.

“Our interest in coming to the Panhandle of Florida is to support all of those customers that have been buying vehicles from us and provide them a higher level of service closer to their location than having to go to Houston,” Florida Service Manager at Frazer Paul Stephenson said.

However, it’s not just those with emergency vehicles who will benefit; a few jobs have been created, as well.

“This will definitely benefit the city and the county by bringing just a few jobs,” Director of Business Development with Jackson County Economic Development Zach Gilmore said. “Currently, they’re going to have three jobs at that location.”

Officials say they hope to see this center grow in the next few years.

“Hopefully we’ll expand depending on how much work they have and how busy they are,” Gilmore said.

“Forward-thinking, we’re looking to see how we can bring maybe a manufacturing facility down the road,” Brunner added.

“We want to grow this facility, and use this as a template for other facilities, and improve our level of service nationwide,” Stephenson said.

For now, Frazer officials have been doing renovations to their new building and preparing to open. Officials say they hope to be open within the next month.

