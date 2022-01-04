Alabama sees record numbers in daily COVID cases

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of declining COVID numbers in Alabama, media briefings with state health officer Dr. Scott Harris were put on pause. Now, it’s a new year and the state is seeing another surge that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

The nation is now entering its third year of the pandemic and like many health experts feared, it’s starting off with a surge.

Dr. Harris said on Tuesday Alabama is simply not in a good place right now when it comes to COVID numbers.

Across the state there are record breaking numbers in daily COVID cases. He said right now nearly 4 out of 10 tests done are positive.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard shows so far there are 7,787 confirmed cases for this year, and it’s only January 4th.

Dr. Harris believes case numbers are undercounted, because they don’t include results of at home tests. He said there are likely many more cases that aren’t being logged.

Across Alabama, counties are listed at the highest level of transmission. The state positivity rate is almost 39 percent.

Dr. Harris said deaths are seeing an uptick as well, with 41 deaths reported on Monday.

”It is just spreading like wildfire,” Dr. Harris said. “It will infect everyone in this state, probably, or most of them, so we really need people to do the single most important thing to do to protect themselves which is to be fully vaccinated and boosted when it’s appropriate to do that. being fully vaccinated and boosted seems to protected most people against serious illness or hospitalization or death.”

Dr. Harris believes most new cases are Omicron, warning of just how incredibly contagious it seems to be.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.