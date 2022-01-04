Alabama health officials to discuss COVID surge and have public Q&A

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday Alabama health officials will have two events aimed at addressing the recent surge of COVID cases and answering the public’s questions.

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate reached an all-time high in recent days and every county in the state has a high level of community transmission of the virus. More than 16,000 Alabamians have died of COVID-19, with more than 9,100 of those deaths occurring in the last 12 months.

The level of community transmission of COVID-19 is high in every county in the state, according to ADPH data. (Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

Tuesday morning at 11 AM CDT Alabam State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will provide give an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.

Streaming details are still being worked out, but News 4 plans to livestream Dr. Harris’s update on a video player on this story and the WTVY News app.

Later on Tuesday, physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama will discuss and answer questions about the status of COVID-19 in Alabama and its effect on hospitals during a Facebook Live webcast at 4:30 PM CDT.

Participating in the panel will be Dr. Aruna Arora, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, Dr. Scott Harris, State Health Officer, and Dr. Don Williamson, President/CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association.

WTVY will also stream this online Q&A in a video player on this story as well as the WTVY News app.

To ask a question of the panel go to the Medical Association of the State of Alabama Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

