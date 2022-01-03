Workshops for communities wanting to be part of Main Street Alabama

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Main Street Alabama program.

(Press Release) -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Communities can learn about a hands-on, proven approach to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts during one of three workshops next month. Main Street Alabama, a non-profit organization and state coordinating program of Main Street America, will explain the different tiers of membership including the application process of becoming a state designated community and nationally accredited Main Street program in Atmore on January 5, Birmingham on January 6, and Decatur on January 13. All workshops are 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. and registration is required through Main Street Alabama’s website, www.mainstreetalabama.org.

Mary Helmer Wirth, President and State Coordinator, will describe the assistance Main Street Alabama can offer to position revitalization programs for success by implementing the nationally recognized Main Street Four-Point Approach®. A unique economic development tool, the Main Street Four-Point Approach® is the foundation for local initiatives to revitalize their districts by leveraging their unique assets, from cultural or architectural heritage to local enterprises and community pride.

Attendees will also hear from the local Main Street director on the impact Main Street has in their community.

Designated communities include Alexander City, Anniston, Atmore, Athens, Birmingham, Calera, Columbiana, Decatur, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Florence, Foley, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Headland, Heflin, Historic 4th Avenue Business District in Birmingham, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Jasper, Opelika, Oxford, Scottsboro, South Huntsville, West Huntsville and Wetumpka in using Main Street’s comprehensive and incremental approach. Each Designated community listed above reports their success by tracking their reinvestment statistics. Main Street Alabama’s Designated communities have reported 889 net new businesses, 2,876 net new jobs, $572,163,325in private investment, $94,667,497 in public improvements, and 130,342 volunteer hours in their districts collectively since June of 2014.

For more information, contact Mary Helmer Wirth, Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator, at mary@mainstreetalabama.org or 205-910-8819.

