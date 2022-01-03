Advertisement

Tornado confirmed in DeFuniak Springs

A squall line feature led to several wind reports and a tornado report in NWFL.
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service out of Tallahassee has confirmed a tornado touched down in Walton County Sunday afternoon, January 2, 2022. They say an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeFuniak Springs. The peak wind speed was 80mph. The tornado briefly touched down near the intersection of Doctor Roberts Dr. and Bellini Road. Trees were uprooted and two homes were damaged, as well as, several other structures.

An EF0 was confirmed in DeFuniak Springs on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
