Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.

TODAY – AM clouds, PM sun. High near 44°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 32°. Winds: N 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 55°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 62° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 38° High: 53° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 63° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 57° High: 70° 20%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

