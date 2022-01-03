Advertisement

Rescheduling plan in place for College Football Playoff finalists

12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion(Rodger Champion | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re now just one week away from the College Football Playoff finals. Alabama will play Georgia for another national championship, but with coronavirus impacting several bowl games during the post season, plans are in place to lessen any impact it could have on the championship game.

A rescheduling plan is in place if coronavirus leads to big problems for Alabama or Georgia being able to field teams for the national championship game. That game would be rescheduled no later than Friday, Jan. 14.

If one team is able to play and the other is not, and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game. Then the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion.

If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.

We’ll continue to follow both teams and will update if there are any changes on who is able to play, or if the game is delayed due to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police officer D. Bridges confronts First Amendment Auditors at Department of Human...
Dothan officers handcuff man not suspected of crimes
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in...
Alabama health officials to discuss COVID surge and have public Q&A
ADPH: More than 921K positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Ozark City Schools
Masks required for Ozark schools as students return
Willow Jade Boutique
Online to store during the pandemic; one stores triumph
Busy Ross Clark Circle intersection temporarily closed
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives a press briefing on January 4, 2022.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris COVID-19 Update
The dolphin is about 8 months old.
Young dolphin rescued and rehabbing at Gulf World Marine Institue