Ozark man confesses to shooting into occupied vehicle

Da’Mier McDaniel is accused of firing several shots into the victim’s vehicle.
Da’Mier McDaniel is accused of firing several shots into the victim’s vehicle.(Source: Ozark Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle.

In a press release, Ozark PD says officers were called to a scene on Martin Street on Sunday, January 2.

The victim was located at the intersection of Church Avenue and Bingham Avenue. Da’Mier McDaniel was accused of firing several shots into the victim’s vehicle.

OPD says when investigators interviewed McDaniel, he confessed to the shooting.

McDaniel was arrested for Discharging Firearm into Occupied Vehicle.

