Local YouTube home chef apart of national campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A southern grandmother is taking on a new role, celebrity chef.

Mae Mae’s Happy Table, an online cooking show, started off as a way to connect with her grandkids. Now, she’s helping thousands of others learn the joy of cooking.

From making mud pies outside in the dirt, to taking over the kitchen, Clara Tucker, better known as Mae Mae, shows her love for others through food.

It’s a passion she wanted to share with her grandkids, and found a way to document it, on YouTube.

“I said that would be a good way to document my cooking skills in a way to teach my grandkids, once I’m no longer here.”

Her recipes...

“Purple whole peas and butter beans and okra, I do fried okra and fried eggplants.”

Gained in popularity, quickly reaching thousands. Mae Mae says each dish comes with one special ingredient.

“It’s the soul that you put, you know, what people call ‘soul food’. That’s the love and the soul and the spirit that you put into your cookin’.”

And a few secrets she’s shared along the way.

“I brine the chicken that’s what my momma used to do back in the days when I was going up.”

Now, Mae Mae is one of five youtubers representing Alabama in YouTube’s National Campaign, United States of YouTube.

The campaign recognizes significant youtubers and the impact they have on their communities by sharing their skills with others.

For Mae Mae, it’s her cooking.

“I was just really honored to be a part of it.”

Mae Mae’s channel also features videos of her husband’s garden, giveaways and farmers market and grocery trips.

You can follow Mae Mae on her Facebook or her YouTube.

